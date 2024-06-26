The Record-Breaking Reason This Beach In Portugal Is One Of The World's Most Dangerous

Standing atop São Miguel Arcanjo fort, you watch a 50 to 100-foot-tall wave rear up out of the Atlantic Ocean, creating the illusion that it's about to overwhelm you with its might and menace. The winter waves at Praia do Norte (North Beach) in the little Portuguese fishing village of Nazaré are the biggest and fiercest in the world, and an international cadre of big wave surfers have turned the town into a competitive surf mecca where records are made to be broken.

North Beach, as it stretches off beyond the fort, may look inviting with its golden sands, gently rolling dunes, and cerulean waters. What you can't see is the underwater canyon that runs the length of the beach and causes the tsunami-sized waves those surfers love. Even when it appears calm, as it does in summer, you should not try to swim here, or even get too close to the sea, lest a sneaker wave sweep you out to a watery grave. Like this beach on Oahu that's nicknamed Broke Neck Beach, or this beach in Florida with treacherous rip currents lurking beneath a seemingly calm surface, some stretches of sand are better left on a postcard.