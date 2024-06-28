Try This Unexpected Sand Beach Hack To Keep Your Cooler Cold For Long Days In The Sun

Picture this: You're lounging in the sand by the water in the heat of summer and reach over to grab an ice-cold water from your cooler. Only then do you discover that your cooler is now tepid at best. If only you had partly buried that cooler in the sand to keep the heat from getting in so quickly.

Beyond the ways you can extend your cooler's, well, coolness factor is to invest in a well-made product. Independent product reviews have discovered that higher-quality coolers from companies like Yeti and Pelican keep things colder longer than cheaper ones. For instance, in their cold holding experiment, AL.com discovered that the Pelican ProGear Elite 45 could maintain an inner temperature under 40 degrees for over 82 hours — that's three whole days! Not to mention that the coolers tested were left outside on concrete when daily highs were in the 90s. High-quality coolers are high on the list of essential camping gear.

It's worth noting how coolers react to heat when sitting on top of a surface since surface temperatures are often higher than the air. That's especially true of a sandy beach because sand can't distribute heat effectively, giving the surface a much hotter feel. So it only makes sense that digging into the sand may provide some respite for your cooler from the blistering heat on top.

