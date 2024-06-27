Here's Why These Unwanted Seats Are Technically The Safest Spot You Can Be On A Plane

You open up your boarding pass and check your seat number: 43F. After checking out a map of the plane, reality sets in — you're in the middle of the very last row. Not only will you probably have to wait for the other passengers to deplane, but the seat probably doesn't even recline as much as the rest of the seats in economy class. However, while the people in first class cozy up with their complimentary blankets and the people with aisle seats get to stretch their legs without awkwardly tapping the sleeping passengers around them, you can at least reassure yourself that you might just have the safest seat on the entire plane.

Realistically speaking, there are probably more unsettling details about the safety of your in-flight meal than there is the risk of actually being involved in a plane crash. However, while the data is slim and only comes from 17 crashes, a 2015 investigation from Time found that the passengers who sat near the back of the airplane and had middle seats had the best chance of survival.