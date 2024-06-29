This Underrated Nevada Gem Is A Cheap, Relaxed Alternative To Vegas' Crowds And Chaos

With private beaches, a fun water taxi, historic Route 66, and hotel rooms that cost less than a cocktail at some lounges in Las Vegas, the scrappy little riverfront town of Laughlin, Nevada, has a lot going for it as a weekend getaway. Comparing Laughlin to Vegas is a bit like comparing apples to kumquats; other than the fact that both have casinos, the two towns are more different than they are similar. If getting in a few outdoorsy adventures before sitting down for a hand or two of Texas Hold 'Em at the Riverside Casino's refreshingly non-smoking poker room is your idea of a great mini-vacation, then Laughlin is your kind of hidden gem. Plus, Lake Mohave is located just 15 minutes away, offering an idyllic body of water whose picturesque swimming coves put big sister, the far more popular Lake Mead, to shame.

A couple decades after the gangster Bugsy Siegel built the first casino hotel in Las Vegas, a far folksier fellow named Don Laughlin built his own casino around 100 miles south, on the Nevada side of the Colorado River. The town of Laughlin grew into a different kind of destination, popular with RVers because the casinos made roomy parking lots for them. You can still stay in your RV at most of the hotels — our pick would be the KOA attached to the Avi Hotel and Casino. With access to all the resort amenities, it might just be the greatest KOA you'll ever stay at.