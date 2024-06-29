This Iconic City Has The Highest Amount Of Free Things To Do In America
Let's face it: The cost of living nowadays is astronomical. Unfortunately, thanks to inflation, this also applies to travel prices. Planning an itinerary full of attractions and activities can be a high point but it can easily become overwhelming if you have a limited budget. However, if you visit San Antonio, Texas, this is not something you necessarily have to worry about. In a study conducted by CashNetUSA, San Antonio was named the best destination in the world for free attractions.
Even better? CashNetUSA states that nearly 90% of said free attractions have a 4.5 rating or more. If you're unfamiliar with this southern destination, it's located about an hour and a half from Austin, Texas' capital. It's also the second most populous city in the Lone Star State behind Houston. Likewise, it's considered to be the mecca of Tex-Mex cuisine.
So, what amazing free activities does San Antonio have to offer? Visitors can head to The Japanese Tea Garden in Brackenridge Park. This verdant attraction is a perfect spot for nature lovers. As one Tripadvisor reviewer put it, "You feel like you are in a totally different world when you enter the place." Note that admission to Brackenridge Park is also free and is a must-see in San Antonio. It features walking trails, grassy areas for picnics, and more. Of course, there are plenty more free attractions to discover in San Antonio.
Many of San Antonio's historic sites do not have an admission fee
San Antonio is a prime destination for those who want to immerse themselves in American history. Also known as the Alamo City, this nickname is a reference to the ill-fated Battle of the Alamo. This conflict between Texas and Mexico was fought in 1836 at a fort that was previously a Spanish mission. Visitors can actually tour The Alamo (pictured) free of charge. In fact, this centuries-old structure is the second top-rated thing to do in San Antonio, per Tripadvisor. "It was fascinating to see how the cultural heritage of the region has been preserved and honored," said one individual. A reservation is required and can be made online.
Another compelling free attraction is San Antonio Missions National Historical Park. This UNESCO World Heritage Site houses Mission Concepcion, Mission San Jose, Mission San Juan, and Mission Espada. All were constructed by the Spanish and date back to the 1600s and 1700s. This is primarily a self-guided experience. However, free guided tours of Mission San Jose are available on a daily basis.
Then there's San Fernando Cathedral. A visit to this stunning structure is essential to a San Antonio getaway. Built in 1731, it's the final resting place of those who died in the Battle of the Alamo. Uniquely, there is also a free weekly light show by artist Xavier de Richemont displayed onto the cathedral.
More free activities in San Antonio
The San Antonio River Walk (pictured) is one of the city's most acclaimed places of interest and is free to explore. Thus, take a stroll and go window shopping to immerse yourself in San Antonio's vibrant culture. It also happens to be within walking distance of The Alamo and San Fernando Cathedral. Similarly, there is no admission fee for San Antonio's Historic Market Square, which sells Mexican trinkets, art, and more. It's also home to Mi Tierra Cafe y Panaderia, a popular eatery serving Tex-Mex dishes. For art connoisseurs, the free San Antonio Art League and Museum (SAALM) displays works of art made by Texan artists.
It goes without saying that you can plan an entire vacation in San Antonio centered on free attractions. Moreover, visitors will be happy to learn that staying in the Alamo City won't break the bank. For instance, the Red Roof PLUS+ San Antonio Downtown – Riverwalk advertises itself for its affordability and is conveniently located a short drive away from many free attractions. This includes The Alamo, the San Antonio Riverwalk, and the Historic Market Square.
Need quick and cheap food? Make sure to dine at Whataburger. This beloved Texas chain restaurant is headquartered in San Antonio. If you're looking for more remarkable destinations in Texas, check out the Gulf Coast city where you can have an affordable beach vacation and an underrated state park that will make you feel like you're in "Dune.".