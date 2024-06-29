This Iconic City Has The Highest Amount Of Free Things To Do In America

Let's face it: The cost of living nowadays is astronomical. Unfortunately, thanks to inflation, this also applies to travel prices. Planning an itinerary full of attractions and activities can be a high point but it can easily become overwhelming if you have a limited budget. However, if you visit San Antonio, Texas, this is not something you necessarily have to worry about. In a study conducted by CashNetUSA, San Antonio was named the best destination in the world for free attractions.

Even better? CashNetUSA states that nearly 90% of said free attractions have a 4.5 rating or more. If you're unfamiliar with this southern destination, it's located about an hour and a half from Austin, Texas' capital. It's also the second most populous city in the Lone Star State behind Houston. Likewise, it's considered to be the mecca of Tex-Mex cuisine.

So, what amazing free activities does San Antonio have to offer? Visitors can head to The Japanese Tea Garden in Brackenridge Park. This verdant attraction is a perfect spot for nature lovers. As one Tripadvisor reviewer put it, "You feel like you are in a totally different world when you enter the place." Note that admission to Brackenridge Park is also free and is a must-see in San Antonio. It features walking trails, grassy areas for picnics, and more. Of course, there are plenty more free attractions to discover in San Antonio.

