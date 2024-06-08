Relax On The Gorgeous Gulf Coast In This Texas City For An Affordable Beach Vacation

Port Aransas is located on Mustang Island, which makes up the northern half of this long stretch of narrow land. With 18 miles of beaches, there is plenty of room for anyone wanting to swim, surf, SUP, kayak, or jet ski. Port "A" as the locals call it, is well renowned for its sea fishing. Schedule a charter or find your own secret spot to reel in a catch.

Check out Port Aransas Beach for a day of building sand castles, flying kites, and boogie boarding. It's right on the edge of town, so you can ride a bike or take a rented golf cart. If you've brought a car, you can drive all of your supplies right down to the beach and find your perfect spot of sand. Just know you will need a parking pass for any motorized vehicle you bring to the beach. Also be sure to abide by the 15 mph speed limit and watch for the bollards, which are poles that distinguish the driving areas from the public recreation areas.

While in the water, keep an eye out for sea turtles, stingrays, and jellyfish. Back on land, head to one of Port Aransas' nature preserves for some bird watching, or head up to Roberts Point Park where you can try to spot some of the resident dolphins. There are also museums that cover the history of boat building and the island, as well as art galleries to explore.

