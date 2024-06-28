Experience Santorini Without The High Cost And Crowds At This Underrated Greek Gem

There are 227 inhabited Greek islands and plenty of magnificent cities and villages on the mainland, so there are lots of destinations to choose from when visiting this historic and beautiful country. While you're likely familiar with the city of iconic Athens and its spectacular museums, the popular beaches on the island of Mykonos, and Santorini (which can get really overcrowded and, thus, expensive), there are so many underrated options. One destination with enough to do for a whole week at least (or maybe even a lifetime) is the island of Crete.

Advertisement

Crete is the largest of the Greek islands with two international airports, the ruins of the famous Palace of Knossos (where the mythic Minotaur was said to live), and one of the best beaches in the world with shining pink sand. There are Roman ruins, a spectacular hike, caves to explore, Venetian castle ruins that might just be haunted, and so much more. The best part? With a few exceptions, you won't be dealing with as many crowded spots on Crete as you may in other places.