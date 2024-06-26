The Best Ways To Avoid Heat Stroke While Doing Outdoor Activities

Summer is here and a lot of the country is dealing with heat waves. When it's warm and sunny, of course we want to get outdoors for a hike, baseball game, or long walk. However, when it gets too hot or we're expending too much energy, sometimes our bodies can't adjust. That can lead to common heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), heat exhaustion happens when we sweat to the point where we lose too much water and salt. It can be worse if you're older, working outside, or have high blood pressure. Symptoms can include a headache, nausea, thirst, dizziness, weakness, elevated body temperature, irritability, and decreased urine output. Heat stroke is more serious, and it happens when your body can't control its own temperature, potentially causing permanent disability or death without treatment. With heat stroke, you may be confused, slur your speech, or even pass out. Your skin will be hot and dry, or in contrast, you may sweat excessively. Your body can hit temperatures of 106 degrees Fahrenheit quickly, and you may even have a seizure.

These are not conditions to take lightly. Being outside in the summer is a wonderful thing, but a bit of prevention and knowing what to do if you end up getting sick from the heat can save your life. Here's how to prevent heat-related illness and what to do if it happens.