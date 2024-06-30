This Little-Known Hot Spring Crater Is The Most Unique Destination To Swim In Utah

Some of us bag peaks. Some of us chase waterfalls. And who doesn't love to island hop? But one of the best collect-'em-all adventure plans is the one we call soak seeking. Do you keep a secret list of hot springs around the world with the best views, checking them off one peak experience at a time? Do you hope to someday be reincarnated as a Japanese snow monkey who spends the winter in a steamy mountain pool? If so, you won't want to miss this unique spot in Utah.

A hot spring that has always been near the top of every soak seeker's list is the Homestead Crater, just outside of Midway. This geothermal wonder was formed 10,000 years ago when melting ice met heat from the Earth's core and bubbled up, forming a perfect travertine dome 55 feet tall and 400 feet wide, with a circular skylight at the very top to let one perfect beam of light illuminate the glowing pool of blue water below. Inside, the 65-foot-deep pool of mineral-rich water stays at a perpetual 90-96 degrees, the perfect temperature for an extended soak.