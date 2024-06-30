The Underrated European Country With No Crowds And Low Prices, Per Samantha Brown

Since 2022, Ireland has seen a rise in tourism, per Statista. Cities like Dublin and Cork draw in visitors with noteworthy attractions, such as the Guinness Storehouse and Blarney Castle & Gardens. But in a January 2024 interview with Business Insider, world traveler Samantha Brown revealed that visitors are missing out on a nearby country. "Everyone's going to Ireland — the place is packed. But Northern Ireland still has room, and that's what I love," Brown told the publication. "You can get everything that Ireland has already, but without the crowds, and it's a lot cheaper as well."

Northern Ireland captured the public's attention due to housing several filming locations featured in "Game of Thrones." However, the country has a storied history that extends well beyond pop culture. The Troubles, a period of violent strife centered on whether Northern Ireland should gain independence from the United Kingdom, plagued the nation for decades. Moreover, it involved the country's Protestant and Catholic population.

The Troubles ended in 1998 with the Good Friday Agreement, which declared that Northern Ireland would remain part of the U.K. Now an up and coming destination, Brown featured Northern Ireland on season 6 of her PBS show "Samantha Brown's Places to Love." During the episode, Brown highlighted Belfast, the country's capital. The city has much more to offer, especially if you're a history enthusiast.

