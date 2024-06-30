The Underrated European Country With No Crowds And Low Prices, Per Samantha Brown
Since 2022, Ireland has seen a rise in tourism, per Statista. Cities like Dublin and Cork draw in visitors with noteworthy attractions, such as the Guinness Storehouse and Blarney Castle & Gardens. But in a January 2024 interview with Business Insider, world traveler Samantha Brown revealed that visitors are missing out on a nearby country. "Everyone's going to Ireland — the place is packed. But Northern Ireland still has room, and that's what I love," Brown told the publication. "You can get everything that Ireland has already, but without the crowds, and it's a lot cheaper as well."
Northern Ireland captured the public's attention due to housing several filming locations featured in "Game of Thrones." However, the country has a storied history that extends well beyond pop culture. The Troubles, a period of violent strife centered on whether Northern Ireland should gain independence from the United Kingdom, plagued the nation for decades. Moreover, it involved the country's Protestant and Catholic population.
The Troubles ended in 1998 with the Good Friday Agreement, which declared that Northern Ireland would remain part of the U.K. Now an up and coming destination, Brown featured Northern Ireland on season 6 of her PBS show "Samantha Brown's Places to Love." During the episode, Brown highlighted Belfast, the country's capital. The city has much more to offer, especially if you're a history enthusiast.
Samantha Brown's recommended Belfast attractions
To better understand Northern Ireland and Belfast's past, Samantha Brown suggests a Black Cab Tour. Keep in mind that several tour operators offer variations of this guided sightseeing excursion of the city. However, in "Samantha Brown's Places to Love," Brown opted to ride with Touring around Belfast. On her website, she noted that her guide, Billy Scott, included the city's Peace Walls on the tour, implemented during The Troubles.
Here's a fun fact about Belfast: the Titanic was built in this port city, which very much embraces the role it played in maritime history. Hence, Titanic Belfast, mentioned by Samantha Brown to Business Insider. The museum (pictured) offers the Titanic Experience, which delves into the iconic ship's origins and its devastating ending. Relics from the liner are also on display. Titanic Belfast is in the city's Maritime Mile, in what is known as the Titanic Quarter.
Adjacent to the museum, you'll find Titanic Hotel Belfast, commended by Brown on her website: "The hotel takes its design cues from its nautical history, featuring over 500 artworks and photographs to transport guests back to the Golden Age of Ocean Travel." Another must visit is Belfast Castle, where visitors will discover Cave Hill Country Park,a picturesque spot ideal for nature lovers. If you're a foodie, stop by St George's Market, an over century-old destination open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Visit the Antrim Coast while in Northern Ireland
Belfast offers plenty to uncover. However, to explore more of Northern Ireland, travel to the Antrim Coast, renowned for its cliffside views surrounded by greenery and bright blue water. One popular attraction is the Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge. Situated between two cliffs, it takes visitors to a historical cottage. Suspended nearly 100 feet in the air, the bridge is not for the faint of heart.
Then there's the Giant's Causeway (pictured). On her website, Brown explained, "This UNESCO World Heritage site consists of interlocking basalt columns that formed 60 million years ago and stretch five miles along the coast." In addition to nature, the Antrim Coast is known for its many historical castles. During the episode for her series, Brown visited Glenarm Castle, which features an award-winning Walled Garden and offers tours for those interested in seeing this architectural marvel's interior. Further, Glenarm Castle has two onsite eateries for visitors: the Tea Room and the Pizza Pavilion. If you have a sweet tooth, the Milk Parlour sells gelato.
Interested in visiting the Antrim Coast from Belfast? It would be best to rent a car. For reference, Glenarm Castle and the Giant's Causeway are both about an hour from the city.