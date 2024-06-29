Head To This Little-Known Area On Canada's Coastline For A Family-Friendly Beach Getaway

Many know Vancouver Island, located off the western coast of Canada, for cities like Victoria and Tofino, the country's unofficial surf capital. However, you can also find the Parksville Qualicum Beach area there. The collection of smaller communities on the eastern coastline makes the destination one of the best islands for a family-friendly summer getaway, thanks to its natural beauty and the range of activities available. To get to this part of Vancouver Island from the mainland, consider traveling via helicopter, with regular service run by Helijet out of Vancouver to Nanaimo; it only takes about 20-30 minutes. You can also take a Hullo ferry, which takes about 70 minutes.

For a unique taste of the Parksville Qualicum Beach area, stop by Little Qualicum Cheeseworks in Parksville. The locally-loved, family-run dairy hosts a self-guided tour (via scavenger hunt if you want!) to learn more about the farm. Visitors can also meet the cows that produce the super-creamy, delicious milk, which makes for some particularly tasty cheese. You can enjoy even more barnyard animal close encounters (and yummy food) at the Old Country Market in Coombs, featuring a green roof where goats graze between May and October. Pick up a goat plushie inside, along with other souvenirs, groceries, and fresh deli treats, including local wild smoked salmon. Those with a sweet tooth may opt to head to the artisanal donut shop next door or around the corner to a beloved ice cream shop.

