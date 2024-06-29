One Of Florida's Only Campgrounds With Direct Beach Access Is A Coastal Paradise
Florida is a quintessential beach destination. Unsurprisingly, the Sunshine State overflows with seaside resorts. However, if you desire a truly unique getaway, consider staying at Turtle Beach Campground in Sarasota County. Located in Siesta Key, about 10 minutes from Siesta Beach, it offers tent and RV camping. Impressively, Turtle Beach Campground sits steps away from the Gulf of Mexico, offering visitors prime coastal views and access to Turtle Beach. As its name suggests, it also serves as a nesting area for sea turtles.
Writing about their experience staying at Turtle Beach Campground, one Tripadvisor reviewer stated, "The beauty of it is that it's right on the beach! Not a beach like others with the cold water, the dark water or a dirty beach. This beach is a beautiful beach with the delicious warm water, clean, white sand and the best view of the sunsets you'll have!! That's our highlight of the day!!"
The underrated Florida spot offers fun in the sun for all. In addition to the beach, you'll find a playground and another body of water, Blind Pass Lagoon, where visitors can fish, launch boats, or kayak. If you don't have your own, you can rent a kayak onsite at Ultimate Kayak SRQ. There's even more to discover in the area surrounding Turtle Beach Campground.
Visit Siesta Beach from Turtle Beach Campground
If you stay at Turtle Beach Campground, exploring nearby Siesta Beach is a must. Considered one of the best beaches in Florida, this stunning destination is renowned for its white sand. According to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, it's primarily composed of quartz, and some people believe it has healing properties. Besides swimming and sunbathing, you can take part in seasonal yoga classes provided on the sand by Yoga on Siesta Beach. These are open to all for a low cost.
On Sundays before sunset, visitors can experience the Siesta Key Drum Circle. As one individual on Tripadvisor explained, "The drum circle on Siesta Key Beach was a fun evening filled with music , dancing and a beautiful sunset! Musicians playing a variety of drums , tambourines etc along with hula hoopers, jugglers and belly dancers made this a rhythmic evening- fun for all ages and group participation!" Note that the Siesta Key Drum Circle performs year-round.
You won't need to drive to reach Siesta. The 77 Siesta Islander provides transportation to and from Turtle Beach Campground. Best of all, the trolley is free and available daily. In addition, it stops by Siesta Key Village. Located minutes from Siesta Beach, visitors can shop and eat there. Restaurants include the Siesta Key Oyster Bar, which primarily serves seafood, and The Cottage, a highly-rated fusion-style eatery.
What you need to know before setting up camp at Turtle Beach
Without a doubt, Turtle Beach Campground provides the ultimate seaside vacation in Siesta Key. If you're interested in pitching your tent or parking your RV at this destination, take advantage of the full hookups with water and electricity. Other amenities visitors will appreciate include Wi-Fi, restrooms, laundry facilities, and a picnic area. Keep in mind that this family-friendly destination allows a maximum of six individuals at each site.
For those with little ones, make sure to practice beach safety, as Turtle Beach does not have a lifeguard. Likewise, don't make this unforgivable Florida beach mistake and feed seagulls or other wildlife. On that note, fur babies are unfortunately prohibited at Turtle Beach Campground. This helps ensure the safety of the beach's sea turtles, which are endangered. Of course, service animals are the exception.
Although Turtle Beach Campground remains open year-round, check its website for any closures. Moreover, make sure it can accomodate the size of your RV or trailer, per the Turtle Beach Campground specifications. Reviewers on Tripadvisor warn that campsites have limited room. Thus, those with larger recreation vehicles may not find it ideal. Lastly, Turtle Beach Campground prohibits open fires. You can make reservations online up to a year before you plan on camping.