One Of Florida's Only Campgrounds With Direct Beach Access Is A Coastal Paradise

Florida is a quintessential beach destination. Unsurprisingly, the Sunshine State overflows with seaside resorts. However, if you desire a truly unique getaway, consider staying at Turtle Beach Campground in Sarasota County. Located in Siesta Key, about 10 minutes from Siesta Beach, it offers tent and RV camping. Impressively, Turtle Beach Campground sits steps away from the Gulf of Mexico, offering visitors prime coastal views and access to Turtle Beach. As its name suggests, it also serves as a nesting area for sea turtles.

Writing about their experience staying at Turtle Beach Campground, one Tripadvisor reviewer stated, "The beauty of it is that it's right on the beach! Not a beach like others with the cold water, the dark water or a dirty beach. This beach is a beautiful beach with the delicious warm water, clean, white sand and the best view of the sunsets you'll have!! That's our highlight of the day!!"

The underrated Florida spot offers fun in the sun for all. In addition to the beach, you'll find a playground and another body of water, Blind Pass Lagoon, where visitors can fish, launch boats, or kayak. If you don't have your own, you can rent a kayak onsite at Ultimate Kayak SRQ. There's even more to discover in the area surrounding Turtle Beach Campground.

