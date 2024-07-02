This Breathtakingly Beautiful Destination In California Is Known As America's Amalfi Coast

If Netflix's stylish thriller "Ripley" has you longing to follow in the footsteps of its glamorous cast for a seaside Italian idyll — the series follows a con man infiltrating expat high society filmed on the Amalfi Coast – you don't need a passport. Just head for Avalon on Santa Catalina Island, off the coast of good old Orange County, California. Here, narrow Italianate streets wind up and down the steep hillsides, and the balmy Mediterranean climate makes for pleasant visits year-round, whether you come for a weekend, a day trip, or as part of a road trip across California.

Advertisement

You can get a quick ferry to Catalina from Long Beach, San Pedro, or our pick – the lesser-known beach town of Dana Point. Once in town, you can rent a golf cart to zip around Avalon's windy streets, but where else in SoCal can you traipse up and down charming European-style streets on foot? Those steep hills mean that almost every place in town shares that breathtaking coastal view.

And like Amalfi, it's a playground for celebrities. Over 225 feature films have been filmed at Catalina, from the era of The Talkies on, and its proximity to Hollywood has made it a favorite getaway for stars. Katy Perry, who also vacations in Amalfi, once sang karaoke at Avalon's funky beachfront bar, El Galleon. Nicholas Cageis also fond of both and Amalfi and Avalon Harbor, where he arrives by private yacht.

Advertisement