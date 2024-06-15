The Perfect Road Trip Itinerary To Explore Every National Park In California

From temperate coastal rainforests to windswept islands brimming with biodiversity and ravishing yet forbidding deserts that have passed for other planets in the movies — the diversity of California's natural landscapes is unparalleled. It's no surprise that the Golden State has more national parks than any other state in the U.S., all nine of which can be combined, with some strategic planning, into one epic, 1,600-mile road trip.

Advertisement

If you're going to do this circuit (#vanlife, anyone?), you'll want to miss both the snows that close the road into Lassen Volcanic National Park from roughly November through May and the punishing summer heat in Death Valley, where temps average over 110 degrees Fahrenheit June through August. The good news is that September and October are glorious times to visit — with fewer crowds than in the summertime. Alternatively, you could break this trip into season-appropriate sections. Whether you complete this grand tour in a month, a year, a decade, or a lifetime, it's not to be missed.

A word of advice: Don't try to wing it. Make your reservations early, because even if you're not a camper, options like the cool canvas cabins at Yosemite's Curry Village can be hard to book. If you miss out or have holes in your itinerary, you can sign up for a service like CampNab, which will notify you of cancellations on your preferred dates. Now grab your America The Beautiful National Parks Pass and hit the road!

Advertisement