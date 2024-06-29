Don't Wear These Shoes To Any Disney Parks Or You'll Get Booted Out
Disney Parks, with their theming and too-cute aesthetics, have a lot in common. No matter where you are in the world at a Disney Park, you may want to know that they also share a lot of prohibited items. That's especially true of the retro, but still trendy, Heelys shoes. It may seem silly that something as innocuous as a Heelys roller skate shoe is banned, but Disney has their reasons.
There are quite a few things that will get you booted from one of the Disney Parks. For instance, sneaking in drugs, alcohol or weapons will get you on the mouse's bad side. Other things like whistles, selfie sticks, and folding chairs will just get confiscated, or you might be sent back to your vehicle to put it somewhere else. These rules are fairly ubiquitous across all the international parks too, not just Disney World and Disneyland. The biggest difference is the lengths you have to go to for prohibited items.
For instance, I didn't realize my master's degree gown would be considered "floor length" and break the "no costumes" rule at Disneyland. I'd seen folks take photos wearing them in the parks — something I learned they must've snuck in. But I had to walk the gown all the way back to our off-site hotel, which ate into our park day by an hour. Needless to say, when it comes to prohibited items, like Heely roller skate shoes, it's better to just leave them or double-check with Disney before lugging them across the country.
Walk, don't roll through Disney
Anyone who has trod the 30,000-step Disney day from park open to close knows that any little bit helps. If that help comes in a rolling fashion like Heelys, however, they're a no-go. Heelys and rollerblades are prohibited from the properties. In the official Walt Disney World Resort property rules, it states: "Recreational devices such as drones, remote-control toys, skateboards, scooters, inline skates or shoes with built-in wheels. Bicycles are permitted only in designated Disney Resort areas."
That means these items are also prohibited from the hotels as well, not just the parks. Keep in mind that Heelys do have removable wheels and can be worn as a regular shoe. Though if you go that route, be prepared to be stopped by security if they notice the name emblazoned on the side or if they see the removable wheels placed back into the shoes. Besides, trying to wear Heelys and navigate Disney — especially if you're in Disney's worst-rated theme park — sounds like the least magical time.
You're far better off leaving them at home than risking being turned away from the parks or getting in trouble elsewhere on the property. It certainly puts a damper on your vacation. Instead, plan out your luggage ahead of time to ensure foot comfort and avoid the biggest clothing mistake travelers make at Disney.
Why certain shoes aren't safe at Disney Parks
Although Disney has not given an official reason for banning Heelys, frequent park goers may know why — it's just unsafe. Aside from trying to navigate through tons of other people, the ground at Disney Parks is incredibly uneven. Anyone who has face planted on Main Street, U.S.A. after tripping on the trolley tracks knows.
Between the constant up and down of curbs, brick textures, hills, or just uneven pavement, there isn't a safe way to use shoes like Heelys at Disney Parks. Having been to international parks like Hong Kong Disneyland and Disneyland Paris as well as Disneyland in California, I can confirm it's the same across the board. While none of them have the hilly, rough-hewn pavement that Disney World's Animal Kingdom has, the walkways just aren't built for roller blades or shoes.
A messed up ankle is no way to enjoy a Disney Parks vacation. Those knee scooters? They're just as unhelpful on the pavement as a pair of Heelys will be. If you're ready for a whole other kind of Disney vacation, be sure to check out a Disney cruise on a ship like the Disney Fantasy.