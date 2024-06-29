Don't Wear These Shoes To Any Disney Parks Or You'll Get Booted Out

Disney Parks, with their theming and too-cute aesthetics, have a lot in common. No matter where you are in the world at a Disney Park, you may want to know that they also share a lot of prohibited items. That's especially true of the retro, but still trendy, Heelys shoes. It may seem silly that something as innocuous as a Heelys roller skate shoe is banned, but Disney has their reasons.

There are quite a few things that will get you booted from one of the Disney Parks. For instance, sneaking in drugs, alcohol or weapons will get you on the mouse's bad side. Other things like whistles, selfie sticks, and folding chairs will just get confiscated, or you might be sent back to your vehicle to put it somewhere else. These rules are fairly ubiquitous across all the international parks too, not just Disney World and Disneyland. The biggest difference is the lengths you have to go to for prohibited items.

For instance, I didn't realize my master's degree gown would be considered "floor length" and break the "no costumes" rule at Disneyland. I'd seen folks take photos wearing them in the parks — something I learned they must've snuck in. But I had to walk the gown all the way back to our off-site hotel, which ate into our park day by an hour. Needless to say, when it comes to prohibited items, like Heely roller skate shoes, it's better to just leave them or double-check with Disney before lugging them across the country.

