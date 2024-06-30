The Best Way To Utilize Multi-City Flights And Save Money While Booking

With flight prices soaring, travelers are getting increasingly inventive in the hunt for cheaper airfare. Some stoop to borderline dubious hacks — like skiplagging — that airlines hate, while others play the waiting game for that certain day of the week that allows for cheaper flights. But when your itinerary is packed and involves jumping from one city to another, resorting to these tricks and booking flights the usual way (a.k.a. roundtrip) may seem impractical and even more costly. Instead, consider booking multi-city flights, a strategy that could yield savings and convenience, according to Victoria Fricke, owner of Vic's Vacations travel agency.

In an exclusive interview with Islands, Fricke revealed the beauty behind multi-city flights: Planning trips with multiple destinations without losing your sanity or breaking the bank. While this approach works for domestic travel, it's more useful for international trips, like when you go to Europe, where visiting various must-see destinations is the norm. "[On] a trip to Italy, you probably have intentions of seeing the Colosseum in Rome, taking a gondola ride in Venice, and drinking an Aperol spritz on the Amalfi Coast," Fricke explained. "In doing that trip you'd most likely take a multi-city flight. U.S. airport to Rome on the way there, then flying home from Naples back to the U.S."

In a nutshell, multi-city flights are the ultimate travel hack for two main reasons: Ease and location, with the bonus of significant savings. It's great for stretching your travel budget while ticking off your planned destinations.

