This World-Class Beach Club Is An All-Inclusive Paradise Known As One Of Mexico's Best
Cozumel, Mexico is an exotic getaway located off the Yucatan Peninsula. Notably, the idyllic island is home to a prominent cruise ship port. Travelers who have a port day in Cozumel are in luck. They can have fun in the sun at Paradise Beach. This beach club is for all ages and is one of many reasons this Caribbean destination should be on your radar. It features a stunning white sand beach with vivid blue water. Best of all, this experience is all-inclusive.
At the time of this writing, a day pass to Paradise Beach costs $68 for adults, with discounted rates for children. For this price, guests can enjoy a heated pool, beach chairs, drinks, and food. Wi-Fi access is also included. It's little wonder that Paradise Beach is beloved on Tripadvisor. In fact, Tripadvisor ranks it as one of the best attractions and beach clubs in Cozumel. Reviewers rave about the service, noting how attentive the staff are. One individual explained, "The beach was pristine, with chairs strategically placed for optimal sun and shade. When a light rain started, the staff swiftly moved our belongings to the bar to keep them dry, a gesture we greatly appreciated."
Are you ready to find your bliss on Cozumel? There's much more offered at Paradise Beach to enhance your experience.
Know before you go to Paradise Beach
You can spend time at Paradise Beach no matter when you're in Cozumel: it's open daily, year-round. Reservations can be made online and advanced booking is recommended as day passes can sell out. In addition to the all-inclusive package, Paradise Beach offers a Fun Pass for an extra fee. It provides guests access to an ocean water slide and trampoline as well as kayaks, snorkeling gear, and other features for the ultimate beach day. Although beach chairs are provided to guests with a day pass, day beds, massages, and beach-side hair braiding are available at an extra charge.
If you're wondering what kind of food Paradise Beach offers, their expansive menu includes everything from seafood to burgers and pizza. Or, visit the taco truck for local fare. Tripadvisor reviewers commend the quality of the food, with many mentioning the nachos as a highlight. Note that a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks are provided with the all-inclusive day pass. However, access to premium alcohol, such as Patrón and Don Julio, can be added to your package for an additional charge.
Lastly, make sure to bring everything you need including towels and clothing. There are changing rooms for guests and if needed, paid lockers are available. If you forget something, visit the onsite pharmacy and gift shops — they'll likely have what you need.
Adventures in Cozumel
Needless to say, Paradise Beach is one of the best things to do in Cozumel. However, the island, one of the largest in Mexico, has much more to offer. Cozumel was once inhabited by Mayan civilizations and remnants of these indigenous peoples remain. Travelers can explore San Gervasio, an ancient holy site that features various centuries-old Mayan temples. Beyond its acclaimed pristine beaches, Cozumel is also known as a premier snorkeling spot and sits on the second-largest coral reef in the world. Be sure to wear reef-safe sunscreen and remember never to touch anything when snorkeling to protect these fragile ecosystems.
Travelers can enjoy this activity at Punta Sur (pictured) or Chankanaab. Both are gorgeous beach parks, but they do have their differences. The former also features a swamp that's home to saltwater crocodiles, several eateries, a spa, and a museum in an old lighthouse. Similarly, visitors to Chankanaab can scuba dive, swim with dolphins, and experience a Temazcal Ceremony, said to be beneficial to mental health. For an even more unique experience, it's possible to snorkel with sharks and stingrays at Cozumel's Stingray Beach.
If you are vacationing in Cancun or Tulum, there are regular ferries that take passengers from nearby Playa Del Carmen to Cozumel, in less than an hour. Searching for more destinations in Mexico? Check out the underrated tourist town that's a laid-back coastal paradise without crowds.