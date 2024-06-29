The Thrilling Hike To One Of Greece's Most Gorgeous, Secluded Beaches Is Beyond Worth It

If you're looking for the most beautiful place in Greece, it would be a good idea to start your search on the island of Corfu. The island is full of gorgeous beaches, from sandy Alipa to picturesque Agios Spyridonas, but the most quiet and beautiful little slice of coastline might be Giali Beach. On this small crescent-shaped beach, towering, rugged cliffs give way to soft white sand. Beyond, brilliant aquamarine water from the Ionian Sea laps at the shore.

While Corfu is one of the most popular spots in Greece, you won't find any cocktails, sunbeds, or overpriced tourist traps that you need to watch out for like when you're eating at other popular beaches in Greece. How has such a beautiful place remained undeveloped? It's extremely difficult to get to by land. There are water taxis that will take you to and from Giali Beach, but for those looking for an adventure, it is possible to climb down to the beach from the sheer, rocky cliffs above.