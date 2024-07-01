The Spot On A Ship Many Cruisers Call The 'Naughty Room' And How To Avoid Being Sent There

Cruises can be a great place to shed your inhibitions, though they aren't without their own rules and consequences. Defying these regulations can lead to a trip to the ship's "naughty room." And before you get too excited, no, we aren't talking about the brig — although bad behavior can earn you a spot there. We're talking about a different kind of "naughty" room where prohibited items take their own kind of vacation.

Advertisement

Just like with an airplane, there are a bunch of objects you can and cannot bring aboard a cruise ship. Think of the naughty room as an extended stay in TSA with a lot more electronic mandates. If you pack items like alcohol, banned electronics (like a hot plate), or even candles, they'll be confiscated and sent to the naughty room, which is the playful name people have given to the place on a cruise ship where prohibited items are kept.

In some cases, if you're not careful, a prohibited or even illegal item could get you completely banned, like one cruiser who accidentally brought CBD gummies onto a ship in November 2023. If you make a mistake like bringing a drone on your cruise or packing a pair of scissors slightly bigger than what's permitted, you probably won't be banned, but your luggage could still be confiscated. And the only way to get your legal belongings back is to head straight to the so-called naughty room.

Advertisement