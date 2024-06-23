The Popular Recording Device You Should Think Twice Before Bringing On A Cruise

From curling irons to a bouquet of roses, you can't bring a lot of unexpected items on a cruise. While packing your collapsible luggage for a water voyage, don't bother making space for your drone. As beautiful as footage taken flying over the ocean might be, all major cruise lines have basically banned drones. Some may allow you to pack your drone so that you can use it when you disembark at different ports, but you still won't have permission to fly it while at sea.

Cruise lines may ban drones for a few reasons, but passenger safety seems to be the main concern. The risk of a passenger getting hit by a speeding drone while trying to enjoy the ocean breeze so that another passenger can get a gorgeous shot of the ship from above isn't worth it from the point of view of the cruise lines. Some won't even allow you to fly drones when at a port. Carnival Cruise Line brand ambassador John Heald explained (via Cruise Hive), "There have been some instances where these drones have caused problems, and also one recently where a drone pilot crashed his drone very close to the ship while in one of the ports ... This causes all sorts of problems, including paperwork and environmental stuff which is one of our top priorities."

