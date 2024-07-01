Unexpected Essential Items For Your Carry-On Luggage, Per Samantha Brown

Feeling hungry can ruin the best mood, and Samantha Brown says on her website that she gets "hangry" like everyone else when traveling. She explains, "When I'm hungry, I get angry. The best thing you can do in this situation is to find food immediately." That isn't always easy, both on the plane where choices are limited and while sightseeing when you don't know what's open.

Brown has a solution: She always travels with peanut butter. She even says it can help meet locals. "What makes peanut butter an especially fab travel companion is its American-ness (is that a word?)," Brown highlights. "Hardly any other countries sell it, and people are curious about this American treat. Share some of this 'strange' snack, and I guarantee you'll make new friends."

Note that the TSA classifies peanut butter as a liquid. Brown says she brings peanut butter packets if she's taking a carry-on. That means you can put them in the bag with your liquids. (That goes for other types of dips as well.) She also recommends a spork for all your cutlery needs and a water bottle with a metal straw to reduce plastic use and save money on single-use bottles. To wash your water bottle on the road, Brown suggests getting a clean sponge soapy, letting it dry, cutting it into small pieces, and placing them in a Ziploc bag (every traveler's best friend) to activate later with water.

