This Unsuspecting Hotel Holds The Unfavorable Title Of Worst In The United Kingdom

Although this Edwardian hotel may have once been considered the crème de la crème of Liverpool, it is merely a shadow of its former self now. Guests overwhelmingly pan the hotel on Tripadvisor, with almost 3,000 terrible reviews in comparison to its 890 excellent ones. Many Tripadvisor users commented concern over food safety, with one reviewer citing their own experience in kitchens and cold food they were served.

"My main concern was the food," they wrote. "Every meal time the food was cold and luke warm at best ... On one occasion a member of the catering staff came out with fresh food and I complained to him. He went away and came out with a probe the check the [temperatures] so I inquired what they were. He just looked at me and walked away." Other users mentioned getting food poisoning after eating at the hotel, which may be another reason to rethink indulging in complimentary breakfasts in the future.

Even more concerning is that there are pages upon pages of reviews on Tripadvisor that mention finding blood in the room. One user found blood in multiple places in their room, while many others mentioned finding blood stains on the bed. There have even been reports of guests finding bloody syringes and vomit in their rooms. With cleanliness and hygiene standards alarmingly low, it is understandable that guests might not feel safe in their hotel rooms here.

