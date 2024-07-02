One Thing Rick Steves Recommends Packing If You're Staying At Any Hostels In Europe

You don't have to bring a fitted sheet, pillow case, etc. unless you want to carry that with you, though if you do, you may need a different size than the sheets you have at home. (Hostel beds are sometimes twin XL, which makes them a bit longer than the usual twin bed.) However, a top sheet doesn't have to fit the bed. It just has to fit your body in a way you're comfortable with. Depending on where you're going, you can even bring a thin comforter if you have the room.

Advertisement

As Steves says, there are other uses. like doubling as a picnic blanket. Though, if you do that, you might want to make use of your hostel's self-serve laundry, which they often have. Another idea is a sleep sack or sleeping bag liner, which is like a light sleeping bag to throw on the bed, which you can find for around $15 on Amazon. For either of these options, it's worth calling ahead to make sure you're permitted to bring in outside sleep items.

Another thing you might want to bring, according to Steves, is a towel. You'll often need to bring that anyway, though some hostels have them for rent. Microfiber, quick-drying travel towels are inexpensive on Amazon (this one is $10 and comes with a case in case it's wet when you leave).

Advertisement