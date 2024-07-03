The Article Of Clothing That's Worth Splurging On Before Your Next Trip

When choosing vacation shoes, go for comfort over fashion. You'll be walking a lot in the airport, so wear comfy ones for the flight (and avoid taking off your shoes on the plane). If you notice flight attendants paying attention to your shoes when you board, it's because they keep track of whose shoes might need to be left behind in an emergency. Try one pair of walking shoes and, for dressier occasions, a pair of nice flats.

The wrong shoes can also cause blisters, which come from too much friction between the shoe and the skin. As such, well-fitting footwear is a must. It might sound old-fashioned, but it's worth getting measured at a shoe store if you tend to have achy feet. If they still hurt after wearing the right shoes, you might also want to look at insoles. You can even get custom ones. They're pricey (often over $200), but you can get measured for them at a running store or get a kit online.

Speaking of running, professional runners have a great tip: "Nothing new on race day." That translates to, no matter what shoes/insoles you're bringing, try them out and break them in before you leave for vacation. That way, you know if they're going to work out or be a nightmare. If you're wearing socks, try out nylon or moisture-wicking ones to help prevent friction.

