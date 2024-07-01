One Of The Best Family-Friendly Beach Boardwalks In The US Is This Beautiful Florida Gem

What began in the late 1800s as a way to help visitors' feet stay sand-free, boardwalks morphed into a beachside commercial avenue. These hopping tourist spots are often a great spots to eat, drink, and play your day away within steps of the beach's embrace. And when you're in Florida, the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk is a standout destination. Named one of America's Best Beach Boardwalks, this Hollywood hotspot is the place to be, especially for families.

Ranked No. 2 on the best things to do in Hollywood, according to Tripadvisor, the boardwalk is easily a half or all-day adventure. One Tripadvisor reviewer wrote that it was a good way to spend a long weekend, especially if you've booked a room at Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort. "Plenty of restaurants choices and an ice cream lovers dream come true! Perfect that they have designated lanes for walking and biking. Weekend live entertainment was top notch. Very family friendly place. Beach was clean with plenty of room to spread out and enjoy," they explained.

Many others noted that the boardwalk is wider than most, ideal for families with larger strollers or wagons. You don't have to worry so much about getting into a pedestrian traffic jam or squeezing by other folks. But that's just the start of why this is such a great family destination.

