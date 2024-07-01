One Of The Best Family-Friendly Beach Boardwalks In The US Is This Beautiful Florida Gem
What began in the late 1800s as a way to help visitors' feet stay sand-free, boardwalks morphed into a beachside commercial avenue. These hopping tourist spots are often a great spots to eat, drink, and play your day away within steps of the beach's embrace. And when you're in Florida, the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk is a standout destination. Named one of America's Best Beach Boardwalks, this Hollywood hotspot is the place to be, especially for families.
Ranked No. 2 on the best things to do in Hollywood, according to Tripadvisor, the boardwalk is easily a half or all-day adventure. One Tripadvisor reviewer wrote that it was a good way to spend a long weekend, especially if you've booked a room at Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort. "Plenty of restaurants choices and an ice cream lovers dream come true! Perfect that they have designated lanes for walking and biking. Weekend live entertainment was top notch. Very family friendly place. Beach was clean with plenty of room to spread out and enjoy," they explained.
Many others noted that the boardwalk is wider than most, ideal for families with larger strollers or wagons. You don't have to worry so much about getting into a pedestrian traffic jam or squeezing by other folks. But that's just the start of why this is such a great family destination.
The Hollywood Beach Broadwalk is a century-old treasure
Stretching 2 ½ miles along Hollywood Beach, the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk has been an attraction since the 1920s. It has upgraded since then and further developed into a destination in its own right. Families can even bring Fido along since there are dog parks and pet-friendly establishments. It sits between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, with each a 30- and 40-minute drive away, respectively. Another day trip option from Miami is this hidden gem island on Florida's East Coast if you really need to get away.
There are so many things to do and take in that it seems almost disingenuous to paint the boardwalk with a broad brush. Still, you won't have any trouble finding food with terrific options like Billy's Stone Crab or Council Oak Steaks & Seafood. You can also depart on a handful of excursions like boating around the area, fishing, and even scuba diving if you're feeling adventurous.
Less adventurous (but curious) travelers will be happy to know they can enjoy a surf simulator from the safety of the boardwalk before trying their luck on the nearby waves. Experiencing the ocean is a huge part of a day at the boardwalk, especially since Hollywood Beach was one of the first in the state to be recognized as a Blue Wave Beach. That means it is one of the best beaches in the country for cleanliness and safety.
A history of family fun
The Hollywood Beach Broadwalk was brought to life in 1923 when the city's founder, Joseph Young, had it constructed, inspired by the Atlantic City Boardwalk in New Jersey and the City Beautiful Movement. At the time it was built, the boardwalk was a full mile shorter than it is today, and it immediately became a tourist favorite. It quickly gained the nickname the "Atlantic City of the South" once the Hollywood Beach Casino moved in. The nickname suited the city, which Young named after Hollywood, California. He once fell in love with Tinseltown and hoped his city could live up to it.
It seems Young's efforts and dreams paid off. Hollywood, Florida, is a premiere tourist destination for the boardwalk and everything else. That includes the namesake beach, which has been called one of the best in the country. However, the major renovation in the 2000s cemented the boardwalk into a family-friendly destination. For instance, Charnow Park received significant updates, including brand-new playground equipment and a splash pad. There's also another playground and splash pad over at ArtSpark at Young Circle, where you can often enjoy live arts experiences.
You'll also see or hear live music every night throughout the boardwalk. This provides an atmosphere to carry everyone into the bliss of a good night's sleep. When you're ready to hit the boardwalk with the whole family, read our top tips for traveling with kids.