The Bizarre Reason This Helpful Baby Tool Is Banned From Cruise Ships

Cruise line passengers can't take objects like weapons, drugs, or even certain amounts of alcohol on to the ship for a range of easily understandable reasons. However, it might surprise you to learn that baby monitors often feature on the list of prohibited items, although the rules vary between companies. For instance, Royal Caribbean prohibits baby monitors, alongside drones (another device you should think twice before bringing on a cruise) and hoverboards.

Even if a cruise line allows guests to have baby monitors on board, they often don't work correctly on the ship. Just like with your cell phone or similar devices, the signals coming from the monitors may not have enough strength to reach you — especially if you wander the decks far from your cabin. In a Reddit thread about baby monitors on cruises, multiple posters commented that the tech doesn't suit the setting, citing the lack of signal from outside of the room. One such Redditor wrote: "As long as you can be back with the baby in 60 seconds, you are fine. Basically the range of the monitor."

You may wonder why you can't bring baby monitors on a cruise if they won't offer much benefit. Well, safety plays a major role in these policies. In this case, baby monitors can disrupt the ship's navigation or radio systems. The latter has occurred on at least one occasion on an airplane. Security tends to seize prohibited items, so consider that before you pack for your upcoming cruise.

