This Game-Changing TikTok Hack Puts A Stop To Ear Pain And Popping On A Flight

Have you ever seen someone holding disposable cups over their ears during takeoff on an airplane? Though they might have looked silly, they were probably following a viral TikTok hack to protect their ears. A lot of goofy health and travel hacks circulate on TikTok, but this one might just help with a serious issue: airplane ear. A nurse on the platform has shared a helpful trick for keeping the pressure change from hurting your ears: a technique known as "hot cups."

While most travelers have probably experienced feeling their ears clog up or pop during takeoff or landing, for some, this can be an excruciating experience, with extreme pain, dizziness, and temporary loss of hearing. The hot cups strategy, a favorite of nurses, flight attendants, and frequent travelers, might earn you weird looks, but many swear by it. To try it, put hot water (or paper towels soaked in hot water) into the bottom of a pair of cups and place them over your ears.