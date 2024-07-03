The Best Way To Avoid Getting Kicked Off Of An Overbooked Cruise

You often hear horror stories about people being denied boarding on overbooked flights, but you rarely hear of travelers failing to board their cruises. While overbooking on cruises is rare, it does happen. And just like with flights, one of the surefire ways to avoid getting left behind is by splurging a bit more — think booking the swanky stateroom instead of sticking with the bargain cabins.

Getting bumped off a flight or a cruise is a major hassle, but missing your cruise? That's next-level inconvenient. Travelers often plan meticulously to get to their ports, enduring long drives or flights, and even booking overnight stays in nearby hotels. Plus, since cruises usually last several days, this also means taking precious time off work. Just imagine the frustration you'd feel if you found out that you're not setting sail after all. Yup, it's no fun.

Travel and cruise guru Gary Bembridge told Cruise Passenger that shelling out for a pricier cabin could save you from experiencing such a nightmare. Just like business class passengers rarely get bumped off flights, those who book the fancier staterooms are more likely to keep their spots. He even went as far as to say that paying more can "guarantee" that you won't get kicked off the cruise. So, if you want to avoid the stress and keep your vacation plans intact, you may want to funnel more of your budget into a more expensive cabin.

