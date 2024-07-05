The Seaside California Town With World-Class Food, Luxury Resorts, And Pristine Beaches
Just half an hour from the popular southern city of San Diego, visitors can find an original seaside resort town that's earned a place amongst the Hollywood elite. With its famous racetrack, more than 2 miles of coastline, and upscale food options, Del Mar, California, has long been the perfect spot for a luxury American vacation. Not to be confused with the scenic village of Corona Del Mar, which lies further up the coastline, Del Mar has a personality all its own.
Del Mar isn't a sleepy town that was discovered by tourists. It was established in 1885 specifically for those looking to vacation at a seaside resort. For nearly 150 years, it's indulged visitors with its scenic views, shopping, and activities. Today, you can choose between hitting the links at one of several golf courses in the area, scheduling a hot air balloon ride, taking in the largest county fair in the United States at the fairgrounds, or visiting the local farmer's market at the Civic Center each Saturday. Of course, if you'd rather hang out at your resort, enjoy oceanfront dining, and spend time on the beach, Del Mar has you covered there, too.
Luxury all around in Del Mar
Highly-rated resorts and exquisite dining go hand in hand in Del Mar. For example, check out the well-regarded Fairmont Grand Del Mar, with its Tuscan decor, large suites, and opulent grounds. It's the kind of place where you can spend your entire vacation without leaving the resort. You won't have to go far to find some of the best dining around, since the hotel's French restaurant, The Addison, is the home to San Diego's first Michelin-star restaurant.
Another award-winning resort is the L'Auberge, which has been recognized for excellence by numerous outlets, including being rated No. 2 in the best resorts in San Diego in the U.S. News and World Report for 2022. Its central location allows visitors to easily access Del Mar's shopping district and beaches, but also provides onsite pampering with a heated pool that overlooks the Pacific Ocean, a spa, and oceanfront dining at Adelaide.
For additional oceanfront dining options, look no further than the seafood at Jake's Del Mar, or the ever-popular Poseidon. You'll also find world-class offerings at Pacifica Del Mar, Steak 48, Brigantine Del Mar, Salt + Lime, and Sbicca. If you're the type of foodie who would travel to the Caribbean just to explore the best restaurants St. Maarten has to offer, you're going to love Del Mar.
Del mar's beach vibes
While Del Mar is happy to pamper, it's also a premiere destination because of its small town charm and connection to nature. With its location along the coastline, visitors can easily practice surfing at 15th Street Beach or sit on the grassy perch above the beach at Seagrove Park and watch the surfers or try to spot whales further out in the expansive views of the coastline.
For a beach that offers it all, head to Powerhouse Park, which has full amenities like a playground and showers. From there, access Del Mar City Beach to the north, a long stretch of popular sand that leads all the way to another natural wonder worth exploring: The San Dieguito Lagoon. If you head in the other direction from Powerhouse Park, you'll find South Beach with its colorful bluffs and fewer crowds. Dog lovers should head to Del Mar Dog Beach, a section of North Beach that allows pets to explore off-leash.
All around Del Mar, well-established hiking trails offer views and immersion in the landscape. Check out the iconic Torrey Pines to the south and Solana Beach to the north. Also, head up to Del Mar Heights to see upscale homes and hike through natural parks. If your vacation will continue in the area, be sure to check out the beautiful and frequently photographed La Jolla Cove.