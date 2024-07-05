The Seaside California Town With World-Class Food, Luxury Resorts, And Pristine Beaches

Highly-rated resorts and exquisite dining go hand in hand in Del Mar. For example, check out the well-regarded Fairmont Grand Del Mar, with its Tuscan decor, large suites, and opulent grounds. It's the kind of place where you can spend your entire vacation without leaving the resort. You won't have to go far to find some of the best dining around, since the hotel's French restaurant, The Addison, is the home to San Diego's first Michelin-star restaurant.

Another award-winning resort is the L'Auberge, which has been recognized for excellence by numerous outlets, including being rated No. 2 in the best resorts in San Diego in the U.S. News and World Report for 2022. Its central location allows visitors to easily access Del Mar's shopping district and beaches, but also provides onsite pampering with a heated pool that overlooks the Pacific Ocean, a spa, and oceanfront dining at Adelaide.

For additional oceanfront dining options, look no further than the seafood at Jake's Del Mar, or the ever-popular Poseidon. You'll also find world-class offerings at Pacifica Del Mar, Steak 48, Brigantine Del Mar, Salt + Lime, and Sbicca. If you're the type of foodie who would travel to the Caribbean just to explore the best restaurants St. Maarten has to offer, you're going to love Del Mar.

