The Must-Know Phone Tip To Save Yourself From A Giant Fee While On A Cruise

Unfortunately, Remund's incident isn't an isolated case. Many travelers experience bill shock upon returning home from their trips. CBS News reported an instance where a man came back from a 12-day cruise in Barcelona to a $612.04 bill. While not as high as Remund's, it's still steep enough that he resorted to a call for action with the network.

Phone carriers are notorious for charging exorbitant fees for international roaming. Forget to put your phone on airplane mode, and you could face a bill that makes you want to cry. It's not like these companies charge so much because they want to, of course. It's that they have to pay foreign networks to piggyback off their infrastructure, which blows up the charges. For instance, Verizon charges around $1.79 per minute for calls and $2.05 per megabyte for data. Meanwhile, AT&T charges as much as $3 per minute for calls and $2.05 per megabyte of data for land and cruise-based travel.

But when you're in airplane mode, you get to avoid these charges entirely. Your smartphone won't receive calls or texts, nor connect to the internet unless you're on Wi-Fi. Not putting your phone on airplane mode puts you at risk of incurring these charges, even if you swear you won't use your phone as much during the trip.

