The Sneaky Trick To A 'Quiet Vacation' Without Getting Caught

If you work from home, you may work in your living room, your home office, or even your bed sometimes (no judgment). Some people like to use a virtual background to keep their coworkers from seeing inside their house, for privacy reasons or because they haven't had a chance to do the dishes (again, no judgment). This virtual background can also hide the fact that you're working out of a hotel room or dipping your toes in the water at a restaurant in the Caribbean during your client meeting. Hilariously, according to a survey from Resume Builder, not only did 65% of the remote workers who had taken hush trips say that they had used virtual backgrounds to disguise where they really were, but more than 80% of them used a photo of their own home office to make it look like they were still at home.

Virtual backgrounds are a feature already built into Zoom. All you need to do to use one yourself is to download a photograph or video that you would like to show up behind you, make sure it's big enough and in the right file format (GIF, JPG, PNG, MP4, or MOV), and update Zoom preferences to include a virtual background. To make sure it looks right, it can help to set up with a solid color wall behind you, or even use a collapsible green screen, which you can usually pick up for around $10.