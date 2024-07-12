This Uncrowded, Hidden Gem Greek Island With Colorful Streets Looks Just Like Italy
Italy is a worthy vacation spot with its architecture, history, and art. Everyone knows that, which leads to a whole lot of tourists. In fact, according to Statistica, Italy received more than 50 million visitors in 2023. That means major crowds, long lines, and a chance you might miss out on what you went there to see (as we did on a recent and very packed visit). However, there is a gorgeous and less crowded vacation spot that looks quite a bit like Italy. That place is Syros Island, the capital of the Greek Cyclades group.
Syros is an unusual Greek island in a few ways. It's full of colorful, neoclassical architecture, which Italy is famous for, and it's got a rather large Catholic population as opposed to the usual Orthodox — that means a wide variety of lovely churches to explore. Many of these buildings are from later in history than you usually see in Greece, with lots built in the 19th century. However, that doesn't mean there isn't ancient architecture to explore as well, like a prehistoric settlement in Kastri from between 2,300 and 2,200 B.C. There are also gorgeous beaches to lounge on, ancient graffiti from shipwrecked sailors, and some confections that will make your tastebuds sing.
Places to visit in Syros
Syros is around a 2.5-hour ferry ride from the museums and sights of Athens. The main city (and capital of the Cyclades) is Ermoupolis, or the town of Hermes, the god of language, communication, and travelers. It was settled by refugees from places like the historic European island of Crete, Psara, and Chios during the Greek War of Independence. It's full of those stunning neoclassical buildings we mentioned, a sort of revival and modern version of the classical style.
Unlike many Greek islands full of whitewashed houses, Syros's Ermoupolis is full of color. In the center and very visible with its creamy yellow walls, red accents, and blue, domed roof is St. Nicholas' Church, known locally as St. Nicholas of the Rich. Built in 1848, this Orthodox church is full of frescoes and icons for visitors to see. Don't miss the Apollo Theater, which has been compared to La Scala in Milan.
Definitely pay a visit Ano Syros, the upper part of Ermoupolis, where you can see the Catholic side of Syros's culture. Wander through colorful medieval alleys and streets in this 13th-century town built by the Venetians. You can walk up the 1.25-mile hill for some spectacular views and see St. George's Cathedral at Agios Georgios, its famous Catholic Church set on a spot that has seen churches since the first Byzantine one in the 8th century.
Beaches, food, and more in Syros
Make sure to see the Town Hall, designed by famous German architect Franz Ziller, with its charming courtyards, frescoes, and sculptures, as well as the Syros Archaeological Museum, which sits inside. You can even see a carriage that was owned by Empress Sissi of Austria-Hungary. Another spot to check out is Grammata Bay, which is named for the word meaning "writing" and has carved graffiti from shipwrecked sailors. Some of the writings date to the time of both the Roman and Byzantine Empires. While sightseeing, make time for some of the famous candy and sweets of Syros, including loukoumia, a chewy snack with rosewater, almonds, and pistachios, or halvadopita, which is nougat pie.
This is Greece, so we have to talk about the beaches. Galissas Beach is really popular and next to the town of the same name. This is a good one for kids, with clear water that is ideal for snorkeling. If you get hungry, there are tavernas and snack bars, though keep in mind that you should watch pricing at Greek beach restaurants, as they can get very expensive. There are sunbeds and umbrellas at this beach as well.
Another beach to check out is Kini Beach, with clear, shallow water that is also very family-friendly. The tavernas there have wonderful fresh seafood as Kini is a fishing village. Finally, Delfini Beach is quiet and great for snorkeling as well, with beach bars, sunbeds, and umbrellas ready for you to relax the day away.