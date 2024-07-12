This Uncrowded, Hidden Gem Greek Island With Colorful Streets Looks Just Like Italy

Italy is a worthy vacation spot with its architecture, history, and art. Everyone knows that, which leads to a whole lot of tourists. In fact, according to Statistica, Italy received more than 50 million visitors in 2023. That means major crowds, long lines, and a chance you might miss out on what you went there to see (as we did on a recent and very packed visit). However, there is a gorgeous and less crowded vacation spot that looks quite a bit like Italy. That place is Syros Island, the capital of the Greek Cyclades group.

Syros is an unusual Greek island in a few ways. It's full of colorful, neoclassical architecture, which Italy is famous for, and it's got a rather large Catholic population as opposed to the usual Orthodox — that means a wide variety of lovely churches to explore. Many of these buildings are from later in history than you usually see in Greece, with lots built in the 19th century. However, that doesn't mean there isn't ancient architecture to explore as well, like a prehistoric settlement in Kastri from between 2,300 and 2,200 B.C. There are also gorgeous beaches to lounge on, ancient graffiti from shipwrecked sailors, and some confections that will make your tastebuds sing.