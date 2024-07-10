This Joshua Tree National Park Hike Must Be One Of The World's Best Sunset-Viewing Spots

Ethereal is one word to describe Joshua Tree National Park. Located less than three hours from Los Angeles, Joshua Tree is also one of the best national parks within close driving distance to Las Vegas. With mountain ranges, rock formations, and more, visitors are transported to a breathtakingly barren environment. Exploring this otherworldly destination is a must and what better way to do this than with a hike? There are countless trails available in Joshua Tree, but one in particular stands out: The Ryan Mountain trail.

This 3-mile hike traverses Ryan Mountain and offers adventurers astonishing desert vistas. As such, the Ryan Mountain Trail is renowned for its sunset views. Picture hues of blue merging with electrifying orange tones looming over the earth. "We stayed for sunset and it was one of the most beautiful things I've ever seen. The hike up was a little strenuous, but everything was worth it. The feeling of seeing the sign at the top that tells you the elevation is unmatchable," wrote one Tripadvisor user.

The hike should take no more than three hours but as hinted by this review, the trail is better suited for experienced hikers. It features an elevation gain of over 1,000 feet and several stone stairs to reach to the top. Therefore, if you plan on conquering this trail, you must ensure you're well prepared.

