This Joshua Tree National Park Hike Must Be One Of The World's Best Sunset-Viewing Spots
Ethereal is one word to describe Joshua Tree National Park. Located less than three hours from Los Angeles, Joshua Tree is also one of the best national parks within close driving distance to Las Vegas. With mountain ranges, rock formations, and more, visitors are transported to a breathtakingly barren environment. Exploring this otherworldly destination is a must and what better way to do this than with a hike? There are countless trails available in Joshua Tree, but one in particular stands out: The Ryan Mountain trail.
This 3-mile hike traverses Ryan Mountain and offers adventurers astonishing desert vistas. As such, the Ryan Mountain Trail is renowned for its sunset views. Picture hues of blue merging with electrifying orange tones looming over the earth. "We stayed for sunset and it was one of the most beautiful things I've ever seen. The hike up was a little strenuous, but everything was worth it. The feeling of seeing the sign at the top that tells you the elevation is unmatchable," wrote one Tripadvisor user.
The hike should take no more than three hours but as hinted by this review, the trail is better suited for experienced hikers. It features an elevation gain of over 1,000 feet and several stone stairs to reach to the top. Therefore, if you plan on conquering this trail, you must ensure you're well prepared.
Tips for hiking Ryan Mountain
Before you lace up your hiking boots and hit the Ryan Mountain Trail for your sunset extravaganza, pack accordingly. Water and food are not available at Joshua Tree National Park. The former is especially important; Joshua Tree is known for its extreme temperatures that can easily reach over 100 degrees in the summer. Thus, hiking the Ryan Mountain Trail is not recommended during this season. For cooler temperatures, elect to do this activity in late fall, winter, or spring.
Even if you are hiking with others, remember to notify a friend or family of your plans. There is limited cell phone service so it is imperative that someone who is not at Joshua Tree knows of your whereabouts. Hikers are bound to see wildlife on the trail including bighorn sheep, snakes, or lizards, so keep your distance and watch your step to avoid smaller creatures.
That said, Tripadvisor reviewers have plenty of advice for those keen on hiking Ryan Mountain trail, and several mention bringing a headlamp or flashlight for the trek back down the mountain after the sunset. Depending on the time of year, it can get dark, fast. In addition, reviewers say that you should begin the hike anywhere from one hour to two hours before sunset to make it to the top of the mountain on time. For easy navigation, the Ryan Mountain trailhead is listed on Google Maps.
More amazing hikes in Joshua Tree National Park
If you decide to stick around after the sun sets, Ryan Mountain is also the place to go for stargazing within Joshua Tree National Park. However, in addition to the trail, there are other scenic hikes to discover in Joshua Tree National Park. The Arch Rock trail is only 1.2 miles and features impressive rock formations (pictured) that can best be described as sculptural. The Barker Dam trail is another popular hike. While it's only a 1.3-mile hike, it's highly rated on AllTrails and Tripadvisor.
One Tripadvisor reviewer states, "An amazing hike with rewarding views. This is a must do if you are in the Joshua Tree National Park. The trailhead is easy to find and the hike itself is easy enough for anyone of any age." Although it is not technically a trail, Keys View deserves an honorable mention. Like Ryan Mountain, this is a noteworthy spot to watch the sunset. No hiking is required, and it is wheelchair accessible.
Joshua Tree National Park is open year-round. An admission pass is required to enter and can be purchased online. Note that with the exception of service animals, pets are prohibited from Joshua Tree's hiking trails. Ultimately, this makes a great addition to the perfect road trip itinerary to explore every National Park in California.