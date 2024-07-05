Here's What Rick Steves Loved Most About His Vacation In Costa Rica

Not all of us can go off the grid like Steves, but we can definitely unplug more during vacation. In fact, we probably should. While you want to be reachable in emergencies, constantly looking at emails and texts can make you think of work. Cassie Mogilner Holmes, professor of marketing and behavioral decision-making at UCLA Anderson School of Management said, "The constant connection makes us feel time-constrained, because there's so much we can be doing, and we get stressed that we can't do it all." Mogilner Holmes suggests that we practice staying offline for six hours, which she's done with her students. She says that, while they initially kept grabbing their phones, " ...at the end of six hours, there's this revelation that whatever they're doing feels more rewarding and productive."

It's worth practicing no-screen time before vacation so you don't panic while doing it for the first time. In addition, you can delete social media apps from your phone (or put them in a folder several pages into your phone display so you don't check out of habit), and even the email app if you can get away with it. Put an away message on your email and let people who may contact you know that you won't be reachable. Avoid telling people they can call you in an emergency unless you absolutely must. Finally, turn off news alerts for a bit. Now, sit back and for goodness's sake, relax.