Nature Lovers Will Thrive At This Diverse And Educational Massachusetts Island

A trip to Massachusetts is a journey through the history of the United States. For example, you can easily immerse yourself in history at one of the oldest inns in the country at the Colonial Inn in Concord, or hit Boston with its Freedom Trail that guides you through an array of historical landmarks, the Boston Public Garden, and the artistically-rich Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. Boston delivers on dynamic landscapes, too, with a collection of offshore land masses at Boston Harbor Islands National and State Park — which leads us to the natural and educational gem of Thompson Island.

When you think of beachy areas around Massachusetts, you probably think of quintessential Cape Cod resorts or you might even shiver at the area's moniker as the world's "Great White Capital". But Boston has its own version of island time with 34 islands that sit within Massachusetts Bay. They each have their own characteristics and offerings, but if you're especially interested in learning about nature, Thompson Island might be your top choice.