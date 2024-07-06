This Underrated New York Neighborhood Is A History-Rich, Foodie Paradise
SoHo, Greenwich Village, and Times Square are all noteworthy New York City destinations that draw in visitors like a moth to a flame. However, if you want to skip the tourist traps in NYC, then you should explore Harlem in Upper Manhattan. There's much to say about this underrated yet historically significant neighborhood. Harlem has an illustrious history centered on Black excellence. It is well-known for its Apollo Theater, where legendary performers like Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday commenced their careers.
Notably, the neighborhood's history is famous for the Harlem Renaissance of the late 1910s to the 1930s. During this period, art, music (especially jazz), literature, photography, philosophy, and more came to define the African American experience. In a racially divided society, this was beyond groundbreaking. The Harlem Renaissance may have ended, but its influence and impact still inspire, and Harlem continues to be a cultural and creative hub.
For instance, performances are still held at the Apollo, and visitors can even take a guided tour of the landmark. Just as importantly, there's the cuisine, and Harlem has become the place to go in NYC for soul food. Although gentrification is a growing concern, Harlem residents invite visitors to immerse themselves in their beloved neighborhood through art, experiences, and gastronomy.
Discover Harlem's rich culture with these attractions
Founded in 1968, the Studio Museum in Harlem is home to an extensive collection of art created by Black artists. At the time of this writing, the institution is under construction. Despite its temporary closure, the Studio Museum in Harlem regularly holds events in the neighborhood and exhibits in other spaces in New York, including at MoMA PS1 in Queens. Moreover, visitors will find several art galleries in Harlem displaying contemporary works, including the Heath Gallery and Claire Oliver Gallery.
Those eager to learn more about Harlem's fascinating past can do so with Harlem Heritage Tours. It offers various walking excursions guided by Harlem natives, including a Harlem Renaissance tour and a Civil Rights tour. Writing about their experience, one Tripadvisor reviewer stated, "Lots of history presented in a fun and interesting way. Plus, our tour ran into two interesting local celebrities. Our tour guide knew them, introduced them, told us about their cultural contribution to Harlem, and wove their personal histories into the overall history of Harlem."
The Harlem Renaissance resulted in the emergence of jazz and artists like Bessie Smith and Duke Ellington. If you're a music fanatic, head to the National Jazz Museum in Harlem. It features memorabilia, recordings, and videos. Admission is free, but donations are suggested. Looking to do some shopping? Check out the Schomburg Shop at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, which sells books, t-shirts, and more.
Must-eat restaurants in Harlem
You can't leave Harlem without dining on soul food. Inspired by Southern cuisine, soul food became a staple in the neighborhood during and after the Great Migration of the 20th century when African Americans departed the South for cities in the North, which later led to the Harlem Renaissance. Foodies will delight in Sylvia's Restaurant, a family-operated eatery serving everything from chicken and waffles to BBQ ribs.
There's also Red Rooster Harlem, the brainchild of Chef Marcus Samuelsson. Its diverse menu includes seafood and Caribbean-inspired dishes such as pan-fried catfish, shrimp & grits, and a jerk salmon bowl. In addition, Red Rooster Harlem features weekly live music by jazz performers and more for guests to enjoy. Another popular soul food establishment is Melba's, where diners can get comfort food classics like smothered chicken.
Needless to say, a stop in Harlem is essential to a NYC trip. It's a quick subway ride away from major attractions like Times Square and the Museum of Modern Art. Take the New York City element out of it, and Harlem remains a must-visit for its vibrant creativity, historical significance, and delicious dining. If you are still looking for more things to do in NYC, check out where you're most likely to spot celebrities and the best budget-friendly outdoor activities in the city.