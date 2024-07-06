This Underrated New York Neighborhood Is A History-Rich, Foodie Paradise

SoHo, Greenwich Village, and Times Square are all noteworthy New York City destinations that draw in visitors like a moth to a flame. However, if you want to skip the tourist traps in NYC, then you should explore Harlem in Upper Manhattan. There's much to say about this underrated yet historically significant neighborhood. Harlem has an illustrious history centered on Black excellence. It is well-known for its Apollo Theater, where legendary performers like Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday commenced their careers.

Notably, the neighborhood's history is famous for the Harlem Renaissance of the late 1910s to the 1930s. During this period, art, music (especially jazz), literature, photography, philosophy, and more came to define the African American experience. In a racially divided society, this was beyond groundbreaking. The Harlem Renaissance may have ended, but its influence and impact still inspire, and Harlem continues to be a cultural and creative hub.

For instance, performances are still held at the Apollo, and visitors can even take a guided tour of the landmark. Just as importantly, there's the cuisine, and Harlem has become the place to go in NYC for soul food. Although gentrification is a growing concern, Harlem residents invite visitors to immerse themselves in their beloved neighborhood through art, experiences, and gastronomy.

