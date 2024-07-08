Save Tons Of Time At Customs After Returning To The US With This Little-Known Trick
Traveling can take you to incredible places — but it also tests your patience. Before you can think about gallivanting off to your dream destination, you must first endure a resilience test at the airport. If you have experienced flying on the worst days of the year, you know the drill: seemingly endless, barely moving lines for security, immigration, or customs that can make you question your life choices. The stress of navigating chaotic airports might even make you want to swear off air travel altogether. Fortunately, there's a way to sidestep some of that misery: Mobile Passport Control. And the best part? It's absolutely free.
Mobile Passport Control is one of the initiatives of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) that is overlooked by many a traveler. Similar to the Department of Homeland Security's Trusted Traveler program, which includes the coveted TSA PreCheck that was developed to help you skip long lines, Mobile Passport Control enables travelers to speed through CBP's ports of entry when they return to the U.S. after a trip abroad. Sure, it's not quite as zippy as Global Entry, but it's miles ahead of the regular customs lines. It also doesn't require paying a hefty fee, because it costs zilch. All you have to do is download an app on your phone.
Mobile Passport Control can help you skip long lines
@thedestinationdesigner
Replying to @kathyhanbury for all of my travelers without Global Entry, be sure to check if your return airport uses Mobile Passport Control for US customs to save you hours in line #globalentryforfree #travelinginternationally #traveladvisoradvice #mobilepassportcontrol #greenscreen♬ original sound - Alexis | Travel Planner
There's no denying that Global Entry is a worthwhile buy, especially if you jet off on multiple international trips each year. The downside? It costs $100, and getting an interview appointment can feel like an Olympic sport. On the flip side, Mobile Passport Control is completely free and doesn't involve a tedious enrollment process. It's designed to expedite your reentry process to the U.S., so you won't have to deal with a CBP officer any longer than necessary.
"Mobile Passport Control is an important step in enhancing the international travel experience and offers travelers additional options to expedite their entry into the U.S.," Detroit CBP's director of field operations Marty C. Raybon shared in a press release. "The use of MPC streamlines the traveler's entry process into the United States by reducing passport control inspection time and overall wait time."
The program is available to U.S. citizens, U.S. lawful permanent residents, Canadian B1/B2 visitors, and travelers who are part of the returning Visa Waiver Program with approved Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA). Using Mobile Passport Control is a breeze: Download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, fill out a quick digital form with CBP-related questions upon arrival at the airport (you can answer offline, but submission needs WiFi or cellular data), and head to the Mobile Passport lane. Traveling with your family? You can answer for up to 12 people at once.
This free app doesn't cater to all travelers — yet
Despite the convenience that Mobile Passport Control offers, it's still flying under the radar, due to availability and lack of promotion. Since its debut in 2014, it's only been rolled out at 51 locations, including 33 U.S. international airports. According to CBP spokesman Aaron Bowker, only 8% of eligible travelers used the program in 2024. However, the agency is working hard to bring it to more airports and get more people on board. "We've expanded the population of travelers that are able to use it. We've started to educate the airports. Airports have started to put in a better queuing system," he told The Washington Post. "And so we're expecting to see this continue to increase."
Travelers have grumbled about being redirected to the regular customs lane even when Mobile Passport Control is available, but the CBP insists it is addressing this hiccup. When it is available, you'd be doing yourself a disservice if you don't take advantage. Be sure to follow the steps carefully to enjoy a smooth process. "Don't submit any declarations on the application until you're ready, but you can play around with it and familiarize yourself so you're ready to go when you land," travel expert Sean Cudahy told Business Insider, adding that if you're traveling with family, make sure everyone's in the loop. "Just have them all aware of the fact that everybody's going to need to take a selfie on the one person's phone."