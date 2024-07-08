Save Tons Of Time At Customs After Returning To The US With This Little-Known Trick

Traveling can take you to incredible places — but it also tests your patience. Before you can think about gallivanting off to your dream destination, you must first endure a resilience test at the airport. If you have experienced flying on the worst days of the year, you know the drill: seemingly endless, barely moving lines for security, immigration, or customs that can make you question your life choices. The stress of navigating chaotic airports might even make you want to swear off air travel altogether. Fortunately, there's a way to sidestep some of that misery: Mobile Passport Control. And the best part? It's absolutely free.

Mobile Passport Control is one of the initiatives of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) that is overlooked by many a traveler. Similar to the Department of Homeland Security's Trusted Traveler program, which includes the coveted TSA PreCheck that was developed to help you skip long lines, Mobile Passport Control enables travelers to speed through CBP's ports of entry when they return to the U.S. after a trip abroad. Sure, it's not quite as zippy as Global Entry, but it's miles ahead of the regular customs lines. It also doesn't require paying a hefty fee, because it costs zilch. All you have to do is download an app on your phone.