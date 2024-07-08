Samantha Brown's Genius Solution To Traveling On A Shoestring Budget

Are your travel plans bigger than your budget? It's a problem we all deal with at some point — if not all the time. Travel can be expensive, and you might not have the funds to take a flight to Europe or Asia right now, let alone pay for hotel rooms and dining out every night. That doesn't mean you should forgo all the joys of travel because you can't make it to your bucket list destination just yet.

Travel expert Samantha Brown has a solution for getting out and about when you can't go that far away. Brown recommends traveling within your own state. In fact, she told The Points Guy that it's something she did when her kids were babies to keep things easy. Depending on the size of your state, you're likely within driving distance of some wonderful spots, from local monuments to state and national parks, state fairs, or a place where the flowers are said to be spectacular in a certain season.

If Europe is your dream, you can visit American towns with a European feel, like St. Augustine in Florida, which has the flavor of Spain, or Solvang, California, which looks and feels just like Denmark. You can even find ethnic neighborhoods in your local city, like "Little Italy" in downtown Manhattan or San Francisco's Chinatown, where you can get a taste of another country. Travel isn't just about distance, after all.

