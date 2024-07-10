This Lesser-Known Town Full Of European Charm Is Best Known As America's Little Sweden

You may be surprised to discover a Little Sweden almost smack dab in the middle of Kansas. The brightly colored Lindsborg is still very deeply rooted in its Swedish heritage, as evidenced by the town's aesthetic as well as its myriad events like Svensk Hyllningsfest and Våffeldagen (International Waffle Day). The city was founded in 1869 by (you guessed it) Swedish immigrants, and Little Sweden has done its thing ever since.

A city like this will make you feel like you're in Europe — with no passport required. Lindsborg isn't your typical lazy, heritage-centered city. You won't find one or two token Swedish eateries; there are a whole bunch to try, and six of its eight Swedish eateries are on Main Street. You could start with a Swedish breakfast at Dröm Sött, enjoy a lunch at the Blacksmith Coffee Shop & Roastery, and end the day with Swedish meatballs (or köttbullar) at the Crown & Rye Restaurant.

While you're here, get to know a little bit more about Swedish culture and the city's history at Lindsborg Old Mill and Swedish Heritage Museum. Alternatively, embrace artistic inspiration at the Red Barn Studio Museum and the Clara Hatton Center. For a petite city of just under 4,000 residents, there's a lot to do in Lindsborg.

