These Under-The-Radar Ancient Ruins Are Best Known As Machu Picchu's Uncrowded 'Sister'

For many, Machu Picchu is one of those once-in-a-lifetime destinations you don't want to miss out on, but believe it or not, there is another nearby site that offers a lot of the same features, but without the crowds: Choquequirao. The ruins of the Incan city Machu Picchu are so popular that Peru has had to cap the number of visitors who are permitted to visit daily. That number is usually 4,500 per day, and with thousands of people trying to experience the thrill of visiting Machu Picchu, it's literally always crowded. That doesn't mean you won't enjoy your trek up Inca Trail, but if you're looking for a quieter journey, you should consider the "sister" site of Choquequirao instead.

Advertisement

Like Machu Picchu, Choquequirao was once an Incan city, and to get there, you'll have to hike up a tricky 39-mile trail into the mountains. The journey is difficult, but if you're hoping for a more private experience, it works to your advantage. While thousands flock to Machu Picchu on a daily basis, estimates say that only about 20 people visit Choquequirao each day. When you arrive, you'll find yourself surrounded by hundreds of stone ruins, including walls painted with images of llamas, huge halls, and the places where the mummified remains of the dead were once laid to rest.