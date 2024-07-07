The Unexpected Rule For Getting Through TSA With Ice

Since the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) instituted the 3-1-1- rule in 2006, we've all been packing our carry-on liquids in little bottles that are no more than 3.4 ounces each in a plastic bag. Companies sell toiletries in TSA-approved sizes and we've gotten used to leaving our favorite ones home as checked luggage fees continue to climb.

While the rules for many products are cut-and-dry in terms of what we can bring through TSA, it begs the question: What about ice? That's not technically a liquid, at least temporarily. As it turns out, you can bring it through the security line, but it must be completely frozen when you go through.

There is a bit more to it, though, like how you can bring it, whether dry ice falls into this category, and a few other things you should know before you travel. What about frozen food? How much can you take? We've got the answers for you.