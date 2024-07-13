This Airbnb Hack Is A Sneaky Secret To Save Money While Booking Your Next Stay

Obviously, not all hosts have direct booking sites, so sometimes you won't find the property on another platform. But if you do, you'd be remiss not to take advantage of it. It's worth noting, however, that Airbnb has a strict "off-platform" policy. Hosts aren't supposed to encourage guests to book outside the site, and if caught, they risk getting booted off Airbnb entirely. It's unclear if this rule also applies to guests who play along, but it's better safe than sorry. Don't go canceling a reservation just because you found it cheaper elsewhere. It's better to opt for this hack if you don't have an existing booking.

What's more, keep in mind that booking outside of Airbnb means kissing goodbye to certain protections. For instance, if your host cancels at the last minute, or if the property ends up being vastly different from what was advertised, you might not get a full refund like you would with Airbnb. You might also struggle to find an immediate replacement, whereas Airbnb promises to help guests find alternatives. And if you feel unsafe during your stay, you may not have the benefit of contacting 24/7 customer service for assistance.

Sure, Airbnb's extra fees are a pain, but the protections can be worth it. However, if a direct booking site offers the same safety nets and saves you money, why not go for it? Just make sure you're not risking more than you're saving.

