This Airbnb Hack Is A Sneaky Secret To Save Money While Booking Your Next Stay
Whenever you're planning your next trip and deciding where to stay, it normally involves deciding whether an Airbnb or a hotel is the better choice for you. If your goal is to find accommodations on a budget, the option that gives you the most bang for your buck usually wins. In some cases, that's an Airbnb, with a Nerdwallet analysis noting that it's 32% cheaper for short stays and 33% cheaper for big groups (approximately six guests). But here's a pro tip: You can save even more by booking directly with the property.
If you've been a frequent user of Airbnb, you likely already know that the per-night prices you see are just the tip of the iceberg. When you're finally ready to book, you might even discover your total cost has ballooned. Hosts love tacking on fees for everything from cleaning and linens to management and even community fees (seriously?). And, just to add a cherry on top, in January 2024, Airbnb announced that it would start slapping on an extra 2% charge come April 2024 if you pay in a different currency than the host's, which is bad news for international travelers. Thankfully, you can dodge some of these fees by doing a little detective work, finding the property elsewhere, and securing a reservation through a direct booking site.
You can potentially save hundreds of dollars by booking via a direct site
The money-saving hack was spotlighted by travel influencer @expeditionkristen, who posted a step-by-step guide on Instagram showing how to sidestep those ridiculous Airbnb fees. In a viral video, they explained that all you need to do is reverse search the image of the property on Google and check if it pops up on a direct booking site, likely managed by the same Airbnb host. In their example, they saved over $660 by dodging cleaning fees and Airbnb service fees. "And you can do it with any site, like VRBO, not just Airbnb," they wrote in the caption. "Tip: it doesn't always work for Safari but should work with Chrome. You can do it on your computer or phone."
If you try this hack, you might also be indirectly helping small business owners earn more. It's no secret that Airbnb takes a cut of whatever hosts make on the platform, so some hosts prefer to have their own booking websites to rake in more revenue. "I do think Airbnb has a place in my business to bring me clients, and I'm happy to pay them a percentage," Alexandra Greenawalt, a property owner, told CNBC. "But if people find me organically, I can make a little bit more money on my direct booking."
The hack doesn't work for all Airbnb properties
Obviously, not all hosts have direct booking sites, so sometimes you won't find the property on another platform. But if you do, you'd be remiss not to take advantage of it. It's worth noting, however, that Airbnb has a strict "off-platform" policy. Hosts aren't supposed to encourage guests to book outside the site, and if caught, they risk getting booted off Airbnb entirely. It's unclear if this rule also applies to guests who play along, but it's better safe than sorry. Don't go canceling a reservation just because you found it cheaper elsewhere. It's better to opt for this hack if you don't have an existing booking.
What's more, keep in mind that booking outside of Airbnb means kissing goodbye to certain protections. For instance, if your host cancels at the last minute, or if the property ends up being vastly different from what was advertised, you might not get a full refund like you would with Airbnb. You might also struggle to find an immediate replacement, whereas Airbnb promises to help guests find alternatives. And if you feel unsafe during your stay, you may not have the benefit of contacting 24/7 customer service for assistance.
Sure, Airbnb's extra fees are a pain, but the protections can be worth it. However, if a direct booking site offers the same safety nets and saves you money, why not go for it? Just make sure you're not risking more than you're saving.