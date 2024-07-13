This Uncrowded Slice Of Paradise Must Be One Of Hawaii's Most Beautiful Beach Parks
The Hawaiian islands give endlessly when it comes to nature. From a road trip through the best natural wonders Kauai has to offer to the mesmerizing and nail-biting drive along scenic highways like the Road to Hana on Maui, there is so much to see. On the island of Oahu, the options can be especially overwhelming. Your list of must-see places might be long, but you can easily allow time for both popular and less-discovered adventures. For example, while the island's Waikiki Beach makes the list of Hawaii tourist traps you can avoid, you can head to Kahana Bay Beach Park and discover an uncrowded slice of paradise that beckons for you to slow down instead.
We're not saying there's no value in on-the-beaten-path destinations — some of them are indeed worth sharing with crowds. But sometimes a vacation is about getting away from the popular hot spots in favor of a low-key vibe instead. This is when Kahana Bay Beach Park comes to the rescue.
The logistics of Kahana Bay Beach Park
By car, it takes about an hour to drive from the hub of Waikiki to the more remote Kahana Bay Beach Park. It's located on the northeast (windward side) portion of the island, between Panaluu and Kaaawa. Fortunately for the budget, it's free to visit, and there's even parking provided.
Keep in mind that there are no lifeguards, but the beach is equipped with picnic tables, restrooms, drinking water, and a boat ramp. Trees provide natural shade if the weather is hot or a nap is on the agenda. And when you're done for the day, there are also outdoor showers so you can clean up before hitting the road.
Although popular with the locals on the weekends, the beach sees low numbers of visitors during the weekdays and isn't a well-discovered tourist attraction. So, while everyone else is checking out some of the other amazing things to do on Oahu beyond Waikiki Beach, you can set up your chair and drag out the SUP board for a day at Kahana Bay Beach Park.
Water and other activities at Kahana Bay Beach Park
While the water is generally calm enough for SUP boards and kayaking at Kahana Bay Beach Park, it can become rough. In the winter, swells are high enough for surfing. On a summer day, though, all standard beach activities apply. Build sand castles, snorkel, picnic, grill, fish (with proper permits), and hunt for shells. With your toes in the sand, take in the views of the lush jungle of the Ko'olau Mountains that surround the beach on three sides. Ironwood trees frame the beach, and Kahana stream slips into the ocean on the south portion of the crescent-shaped bay. It's a peaceful place to hang a hammock or read a book.
For a little bit of exploration, you can view the remains of an ancient Hawaiian fishpond near the stream. This is also near the trailhead that takes you to viewpoints looking down on the bay below. Just across the road, the nearly 5,300-acre Ahupua'a Kahana State Park serves up many additional hiking options. There's also a small campground for overnight guests with reservations. If you're not staying over, at least plan to arrive early so you can enjoy the quiet and scenic backdrop for the perfect sunrise.