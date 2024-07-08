The Secret Ingredient People Use To Keep Their Campsite Bug-Free (& Does It Actually Work?)

Whether you go on a hike or attempt to enjoy dinner on your back porch, mosquitoes can transform a beautiful summer evening into an itchy nightmare. According to some, garlic is the secret ingredient that will prevent you from scratching all summer. But does it actually keep bugs away? The answer is more complicated than you might expect. While not as effective as traditional DEET sprays, it's not a complete myth that you can use garlic against mosquitoes.

Given the frustration that accompanies a mosquito bite, it makes sense that people continue to hunt for the best solution, trying approaches ranging from burning coffee grounds while camping to using vodka to banish bugs from their campsite. Garlic shows some of the greatest promise as an alternative mosquito repellent, with some studies backing up its use against these insects, at least in certain situations. However, remember that the CDC considers mosquitoes the world's deadliest animal because of the diseases they spread. As a result, if you find yourself in a region with serious mosquito-borne illnesses, you should opt for repellents with active ingredients confirmed to work, like picaridin, IR3535, and DEET.

