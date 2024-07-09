The Common Cruise-Packing Mistake That Could Ruin Your Trip, Per Samantha Brown

Travel expert and TV host Samantha Brown has many helpful tips for planning your dream cruise vacation. One piece of advice will keep the experience from transforming into a nightmare: Never pack all the items you need in your checked luggage. While minimizing the number of bags you bring can help maximize space in a tiny cruise cabin, Brown says you shouldn't risk it. On her website, Samantha Brown's Places to Love, she explains why you should resist the temptation to consolidate in this case: Your checked luggage may not reach you right away after boarding the ship.

Advertisement

Instead, Brown advises putting your essential items in your carry-on luggage. "Even if you can fit everything into one large bag, bring a carry-on or personal bag with a change of clothes, swimsuit, medications, essential toiletries and your travel documents," she suggested. By following Brown's strategy, you reduce your risk of going without crucial belongings for the first few hours (or days) of your cruise.