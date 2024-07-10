One Of California's Biggest, Most Impressive Waterparks Is A Family-Friendly Hidden Gem

Wake Island Waterpark also has a massive Aqua Park, aptly referred to on the website as a "floating playground." A single session spans 45 minutes, though you can also book two back-to-back sessions. While the word "playground" might make you think it caters only to kids, the park welcomes all ages to play and have fun — you just have to be at least four feet tall. Make sure to measure your kiddos before arriving to avoid any disappointment.

The Aqua Park requires and provides lifejackets, and you'll find lifeguards standing by, fostering a sense of safety as you take on obstacles like slides, moving bridges, trampolines, and more. Mix and match your obstacles, making it as hard or as easy as you'd like. To get a bird's eye view of the whole park, ride the 500-foot-long zipline. It comes with a little thrill as well — a 40-foot free fall. For something a bit more low-key, rent a paddleboard to explore the 8-acre lagoon.

Book a session on the Ninja Race Course, where two competitors can race each other, choosing from an easy, medium, or hard course for a head-to-head challenge. The winner gets bragging rights, but everyone will have fun! Another unique way to play comes in the form of a giant inflatable hamster wheel. It will test your balance and dexterity; prepare to get wet and have lots of laughs.

