This Wildly Underrated California National Park Is An Uncrowded Alternative To Yosemite

If you love the distinctive landscape of Yosemite National Park, you should plan your next trip to Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks. Anyone looking to make the most of an America the Beautiful National Park Pass could easily include these parks on the same road trip, as they're only a few hours apart — but if you don't have time to see them all, there's an argument for skipping the iconic Yosemite for its less famous neighbors.

While they have similar landscapes, which makes sense considering how close they are to each other, Yosemite is considerably busier than Sequoia & Kings Canyon. According to statistics from the National Parks Service, in 2023, Yosemite saw almost 4 million visitors, while Kings Canyon had around 645,000. Even the marginally more popular Sequoia National Park, which is run by the same administration and has joint admission, had only around 981,000 visitors (and considering these parks are only minutes away from each other and cost of admission covers both, the vast majority of those visitors were probably the same people on the same day).

Sequoia & Kings Canyon aren't just a less impressive alternative to Yosemite, though — this setting is home to some of the tallest trees on the planet.

