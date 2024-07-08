Unspoken Rules To Dine Like A Local While You're In France

Many people choose France, one of the best countries in the world for cuisine, as their vacation destination due to the quality of the food. However, if you want to have authentic restaurant experiences while traveling abroad and eat like a local instead of a tourist, you need to understand the role that cuisine plays in French culture. To fit in, you must engage with your food — and fellow diners.

Advertisement

To understand the unspoken rules of the French dining scene, we spoke to French food expert Laura Calder, former host of the award-winning TV series "French Food at Home" and author of "Kitchen Bliss," "The Inviting Life" and four cookbooks focused on French cuisine, including "French Taste" and "Paris Express." Calder told Islands exclusively that the importance of eating in France extends beyond the food, encompassing the whole dining experience. "The French take the art of the table seriously," she shared.