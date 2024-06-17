This City Known As France's Food Capital Is A Less-Crowded, Budget Alternative To Paris

France is a land of many faces. From the Tour du Mont Blanc trail that made Rick Steves fall in love with hiking to its own archipelago, the spectacular Guadeloupe Islands, it's clear the French embrace natural beauty. Then again, the cities are pretty amazing, too. After all, who can think of France without picturing the iconic Eiffel Tower? Each city has its own personality and reasons it shouldn't be missed, but sometimes a city like Paris can be too much of a good thing. Massive crowds, expensive lodging, and dirty streets are a turnoff for people seeking the quintessential French experience. So much so, that some tourists are even finding themselves seeking out ways to avoid suffering from the odd 'Paris Syndrome' when visiting the city.

Fortunately, there's a wonderfully French alternative to the country's most populated capital — the city of Lyon. After Marseille, Lyon is the third largest city by population, but it's quite a contrast from the more than 2 million people in Paris to the half-million in Lyon. That's not to say it's a small city. Although it may not be a trendsetter of fashion or flaunt theatrical productions, if you're looking for a historic center, art, and the best food France has to offer, look no further than Lyon.