The Popular City In Italy Rick Steves Doesn't Recommend For Everyone

Italy has long fascinated travel expert Rick Steves. Despite the country's association with romance and beauty, Steves admires the realness of the place — the primary reason why he warns some travelers against visiting the city of Naples. Italy, especially this part, has a frankness in the air Steves wrote about on his blog in one of the many pieces dedicated to the country he has produced through the years.

"I'm struck by how Italy gets intimate with its visitors," Steves expressed. "Nowhere else in Europe does a country share its quirky secrets like here. And, even though I don't speak the language, I make more friends here per visit than in any other country. Anyone can do it." Steves explained that these connections stem from the genuine interactions he shares even as a tourist in Italy. Considering that he has over 550 blog posts about the country, including one dedicated to the best time to visit Italy for the ultimate Italian getaway, it's safe to say he adores it.

Despite his clear affection for the European nation, Steves has not hesitated to acknowledge the ways in which it might fail to connect with others. In fact, cities like Naples could turn off tourists altogether. While Steves doesn't tell visitors to turn away from the destination completely, he has provided important context so travelers don't face an unpleasant surprise on arrival.

